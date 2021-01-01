How to study abroad: Study abroad: Which English test should be prepared for study abroad? Know all the details – exams for study in foreign universities, pre-exams for study abroad

Highlights What exams are required to study abroad?

Learn how to get admission in foreign universities

How many tests will there be for English language?

Exams for Study Abroad: It is the dream of Indian students to get admission in foreign universities or colleges. Students who want to go abroad and complete a higher education program must pass an international English language test before admission. This test tests the candidate’s speaking, reading, writing and listening skills.



IELTS

The International English Language Testing System is the most popular test among students considering studying abroad. This is an English proficiency test for Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in a foreign (English speaking) country. The IELTS exam is designed to assess students ’core communication skills i.e. listening, reading, speaking and writing. Leading education hub universities for Indian students and educational institutions such as the US, UK, New Zealand and Canada accept IELTS marks for admission to higher education programs.

TOEFL

TOFEL is an English proficiency test that is taken to assess a candidate’s English speaking ability and comprehension. More than 9,000+ colleges, foreign universities and institutes accept TOEFL scores as proof of English proficiency. TOFEL has approximately 130 active participants where test scores are accepted for admission to international students. The test is administered by the Educational Test Service (ETS), an American non-profit organization.

Also read: Scholarship for UK: It will be easier for Indian students to study abroad, this is the best scholarship

GRE

Graduation record exam, which is spoken as GRE test. It is a standardized entrance exam that is accepted by many popular and reputed B-schools, universities and educational institutions around the world. The GRE test is conducted by the Educational Testing Service (ETS) and helps educational institutions compare academic profiles and the performance of different students for the admission process.

GMAT

GMAT is the Graduate Management Entrance Exam. It is a globally accepted MBA entrance exam through which MBA candidates are screened, shortlisted and selected for admission. Conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), GMAT is a computer-based test that tests the quantitative, analytical, writing and oral as well as reading skills of MBA candidates.

SAT

The Scholastic Assessment Test is a standardized test for students planning to pursue higher education abroad. Initially, the SAT was developed as a general entrance exam for students seeking admission to colleges / universities for higher education in the United States. The SAT exam is a mandatory requirement for admission to graduate programs offered at foreign universities, currently taken by the College Board. In addition to the general SAT tests, candidates can also take relevant SAT subject tests for their candidature for a specific subject course / program.

Also read: Study Abroad: These courses are best for studying abroad, they also have job demands

ACT

The American College Test is a standardized test that measures the academic readiness of students applying for admission to American colleges. The ACT Certified Test is for high school students who want admission to graduate-level academic college programs in the United States.

CAE

University of Cambridge offered by ESOL (English for speakers of other languages); Cambridge English: The Advanced (CAE) test is a standardized English proficiency test that assesses all language skills such as reading, writing, listening and speaking. KMBridge experts have developed the CAE test to assess students ’English language communication skills required for academic and professional duties abroad.

Also read: Study Abroad: Want to study abroad? Here are 5 key pointers in moving forward

LSAT

The Law School Entrance Exam is a very important standardized test for students planning for law education in the United States, Canada, and many other countries. This test is administered by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) and serves as a general measure of knowledge and intelligence for all law school applicants. A good LSAT score means full support for Indian students enrolling in an English language learning center.

Pearson Test of English

The Pearson test of the English academic or PTE academic test is a language proficiency test for students seeking higher education in a foreign country. PTE is a computer-based test conducted by Pearson that assesses English proficiency of non-native English speakers or those whose mother tongue is not English. The PTE exam results are widely accepted by universities, colleges and other educational institutions around the world in all major English speaking countries like USA, UK, Canada and Australia.

