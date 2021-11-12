How to take a cat exam online: How to take a mock test of a cat to prepare for the exam

To gain admission in IIM, B-School and major colleges of management, students are required to pass CAT exam. We tell you that the CAT 2021 exam will be held on 28th November and there are only a few days left. So the candidates are preparing well at the last moment of the exam. If you are going to take CAT exam this year, you can complete your preparation by giving mock test. Let us know how you can give a mock test.

Here are the general instructions for the mock test

1. The mock test will have 3 parts and only 120 minutes will be available in this test. PwD candidates will have an extra time of 13 minutes 20 seconds for each episode.

2. The time duration for each section is 40 minutes (53 minutes and 20 seconds for PWD candidates). The clock will start as soon as you start answering the section (it will appear in the top right corner of your screen). At the end of 40 minutes, the clock will stop, that part will be locked. Answers to questions in that section will be added automatically. Then you have to go to the next section and start answering the next questions. The same process will be repeated for the other two parts. With all three sections, your total answers will be displayed on your screen.

The procedure for PWD candidates will be the same as above. For each section, the PwD candidate will have 53 minutes and 20 seconds and will have the option to submit answers for any section at any time after completing 40 minutes. PwD candidates will have the option to complete all three parts in a maximum of 160 minutes.

3. You will only be allowed to leave the exam hall after at least 120 minutes.

4. The question paper will have both optional and non-MCQ types with multiple choice questions (MCQ) type.

5. Your time server will be set clockwise and checked. The countdown timer in the upper right corner of your screen will also show the time remaining to complete the active section. When the timer reaches zero, the mock test of that segment will end automatically.

PwD candidates will be allowed to complete a section anytime between 40 minutes to 53 minutes and 20 seconds by clicking on the ‘Submit’ button. However, after 53 minutes and 20 seconds, the mock test of the section will be presented by itself.

6. Candidates will be provided writing pad for rough work, which will have to be returned after the test. Remember that you will only be given a writing pad. Candidates should clearly write their name and enrollment number on the writing pad.

7. Mock Test will also provide an on-screen calculator, which can be used for computing. You will not be allowed to use any other calculator, computer machine or device.

Steps to take CAT 2021 mock test

Step 1 – Visit the official website link iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2 – Click on “CAT Mock Test 2021” tab.

Step 3 – Candidates will be redirected to new tab.

Step 4 – Click on the “Sign-in” tab.

Step 5 – Enter your registration number and password to log in.

Step 6 – You will see a notification page, click on the checkbox and go ahead.

Step 7 – After this you will see mock test of CAT 2021.

Candidates will also be seen mocking one section at a time. Therefore, you are advised to use the questions that come up first and then move on to the difficult MCQ. Don’t waste your time searching for questions you don’t know. If you do not know, go to the next question.

Also note

1. The question paper consists of 3 (three) parts

Verbal Ability and Reading Assessment (VARC)

II Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

III Quantitative Capacity (QA)

2. For the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section, each situation / scenario consists of a group of four or six questions. Similarly each reading has a set of 4 questions for reading comprehension.

3. For one MCQ, 3 (three) marks will be given for correct answer, -1 marks for wrong answer and 0 (zero) marks will be given for unsuccessful question.

4. For non-MCQ, candidate will be given 3 (three) marks for correct answer and 0 (zero) marks for incorrect answer. Non-MCQ will not be marked negative for incorrect answer.

5. MCQ will have options with only one correct answer. The computer given to you at the examination center runs on a special software which allows you to select only one answer for MCQ. You have to select the correct answer by clicking on the radio button immediately before the option. For non-MCQ, you have to answer in the space provided on the screen using the on-screen keyboard.