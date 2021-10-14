How to take advantage of Rajasthan Tarbandi Yojana ~ Detailed Information

In Rajasthan, farmers are concerned about the loss of crops due to lack of rainfall as well as the damage caused by kite moths and infiltration of stray animals. Able farmers get their fields wired but poor farmers are unable to solve this problem. To get rid of small-marginal farmers from this problem, the Rajasthan government has started Tarbandi scheme, under which farmers of the state will be given assistance of up to 50% for getting wired in their fields, which will save crops from damage. And the yield can be increased.

Know what is this scheme and who can take advantage of it-

Objective of Rajasthan Tarbandi Scheme–

To encourage farmers for farming by helping for wirebandi.

To protect crops from damage caused by stray animals.

To increase the yield by avoiding damage to the crops.

To free the farmers from the fear of stray animals.

To re-engage farmers who have become frustrated by the devastation of stray animals.

The state government has kept a budget of 8.5 crores for the Tarbandi scheme.

who can benefit–

The farmer who is a resident of Rajasthan state.

Tarbandi scheme will be done on community basis in which at least 5 hectares (30 bighas) area will be covered and 3 farmers will be benefitted.

Under this scheme, 50% assistance will be given to the farmer by the state government.

Under the Tarbandi scheme, the farmer will be given help up to a maximum of Rs 40000.

The sanctioned grant amount will be paid in the bank account of the farmer.

Subsidy will be given only for wire fencing up to a maximum of 400 meters.

Which papers/documents will be required–

Aadhar card Ration card Jamabandi of land Affidavit mobile number 2 passport photos

how to take profit–

Interested farmers can apply online through E Mitra.

Fill all the information asked in the application form.

Attach your other documents with the application form.

Submit the application form.

After checking the eligibility, you will be informed by message on the given mobile number whether you can take advantage of this scheme or not.

Farmers can also fill the application form and submit it to the nearest agriculture department.

Guidelines for the measurement of wiring –

To download the application form and other information, click here https://rb.gy/t8hnha and write Wire in the search field. This scheme is based on first come first serve, so share this information with maximum farmer brothers so that they too can take advantage of this scheme.