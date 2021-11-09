How to Talk to the World Through Free Translation Apps

Want to communicate in a language you don’t know, interpret a printed sign, or translate a message quickly? With Google and Apple relaunching their machine-learning engines into their Google Translate and Apple’s Translate apps, you have a whole new world of communication possibilities in your pocket.

Note that the computer definition is not perfect. You may find some awkward translations (and stuttering). Third-party apps can be more in-depth. But these free things can give general knowledge and become a learning tool. Here’s a quick tour.

Choose your translator

Google Translate is in its 15th year and is available on the web as a Chrome browser extension and Android and iOS app. Apple released its translation app for the iPhone last year and added it to last month’s iOS 15 update for the iPad.