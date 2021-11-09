How to Talk to the World Through Free Translation Apps
Want to communicate in a language you don’t know, interpret a printed sign, or translate a message quickly? With Google and Apple relaunching their machine-learning engines into their Google Translate and Apple’s Translate apps, you have a whole new world of communication possibilities in your pocket.
Note that the computer definition is not perfect. You may find some awkward translations (and stuttering). Third-party apps can be more in-depth. But these free things can give general knowledge and become a learning tool. Here’s a quick tour.
Choose your translator
Google Translate is in its 15th year and is available on the web as a Chrome browser extension and Android and iOS app. Apple released its translation app for the iPhone last year and added it to last month’s iOS 15 update for the iPad.
Google Translate supports over 100 languages, while Apple’s version 11 handles it. Depending on the app and the language, if the content is not available for download for offline use, you may need an Internet connection. Audio pronunciation or other features may not be available for some languages. And if you’re concerned about data sharing, read the app’s privacy policy.
Easy to use Google Translate and Apple Translate. Just tap Open app and select the languages you want to translate into. Enter text or say aloud to get translation via screen and speakers.
Both apps support conversation mode, where you can have a bilingual chat (in a supported language) with the app automatically translated. And you can save favorite phrases for later reference in both apps.
See and read it
Google Translate and Google Lens visual search tools can use your phone’s camera to scan and translate text on icons, books, photographs, and other printed matter. Just open the Camera app, point it to the text you want to convert, and tap the Translate button.
Apple’s Live Text feature, newer than iOS 15, offers the same capabilities. Point the camera at the text and when a yellow frame appears around the words, tap on the text icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. Select the word to convert and tap Translate from the pop-up menu on the screen. You can translate text in photos the same way.
Translating into other apps
You will find that the back-up power of translation extends to other compatible apps as well. For example, in Google Translate on an Android phone, tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner, select Settings, and tap Translate to enable the function. When you find the text you want to convert, highlight the words and tap on the translation option in the pop-up menu, then select the language you want.
Apple’s translation converts text from compatible apps on iOS devices (like the Safari browser) and you can change the text you type with the translated version. Select the text you want to convert and from the menu above, tap Translate; To go to that option you have to tap on the arrow at the end of the menu. When the full translation menu appears, you can see and hear the translation, and then select one of several options, including Replace with Translation.
Use a digital assistant
Don’t forget that your virtual assistant can also be of service. Google Assistant for Android and iOS has an interpreter mode to translate conversations into dozens of languages on demand. Just say “Hey, Google, be my Mandarin interpreter” and follow along. Apple’s Siri translation app also works to provide quick language tips – just say something like “Hey, Siri, how do I say, ‘Where’s the nearest train station?’ In French? “
Typing in translation
Apps offer hands-free interpretations, there may be times when you want to type in a language you already know (or don’t). Both Android and iOS include optional keyboard layouts for dozens of languages.
To add an optional-language keyboard to Google’s Gboard for Android or iOS, open an app that accepts text input (such as your mail app), tap on the Settings icon, then add a keyboard to select languages and languages. Tap on the three-dot more icon on the Gboard menu to go to the Google Translate option for your typed text.
On an iPhone or iPad running iOS 15, open the Settings icon and select General and then Keyboard. Select Add a new keyboard and select a language from the menu. Once you’ve added a new keyboard, you can switch between them by pressing the globe icon at the bottom-left corner of the screen.
And what to do if a native speaker tells you the translation of the app The way Off? Visit the help and feedback menu in Google Translate settings or report to Apple’s translation feedback page.
#Talk #World #Free #Translation #Apps
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.