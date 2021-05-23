How to top up Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in May 2021



Diamonds are one of many currencies current in Free Fire. Gamers can use them to purchase unique in-game cosmetics, characters, pets, the Elite Move, and different objects. Varied sources may be utilized for attaining diamonds.

Top up web sites are one such methodology that customers can check out if they need to acquire them. A number of web sites are current on the web the place Codashop and Games Kharido are the 2 hottest choices.

Loads of gamers have no idea these web sites operate. Therefore, this text serves as a information on utilizing top up web sites for purchasing diamonds in Free Fire.

How to buy Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop

Games Kharido

Games Kharido affords a 100% bonus on the primary top up

Gamers can comply with this process to get diamonds through Games Khairdo:

Step 1: Go to the official Games Kharido web site. The hyperlink for it has been offered under:

Games Kharido: Click on right here

Step 2: Gamers should faucet on the “Free Fire” possibility and log in utilizing both of the 2 strategies – Fb or Participant ID.

Step 3: Then, they’ve to choose the cost possibility and top-up. As soon as the cost is efficiently processed, diamonds will likely be added to their Free Fire accounts.

Price:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Word: The bonus quantity is barely on the primary buy.

Codashop

Codashop is one other top up web site

Listed below are the steps to shopping for diamonds utilizing Codashop:

Step 1: Gamers could have to head to Codashop’s official web site. They will click on right here to get redirected.

Step 2: After reaching the webpage, customers ought to press the “Free Fire” possibility and enter their Participant ID in the textual content area.

Step 3: Customers have to select the recharge/top-up and cost methodology. Upon the completion of the acquisition, they’ll quickly obtain the diamonds.

Price:

INR 40 – 50 diamonds

– 50 diamonds INR 80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds INR 240 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds INR 400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

