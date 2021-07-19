How to touch the sword hilt in Genshin Impact: Guide to solve the sword-seelie puzzle

There are many hidden chests in Genshin Impact that can be unlocked by interacting with some electrified swords.Genshin Impact’s 2.0 update introduced the new Inazuma region having plenty of hidden quests and puzzles. One such secret puzzle requires players to touch a sword hilt which will reward them with valuable treasure chests. Traveling through Inazuma, players might find some electrified swords sticking in the ground. The sword will have a “Touch the Sword Hilt” option to interact with, but nothing fruitful can be obtained by simply clicking on that option.How to solve the Touch the Sword Hilt puzzle in Genshin ImpactSimply interacting with the sword by clicking the “Touch the Sword Hilt” option will hit the players with a strong lightning strike, dealing considerable Electro damage. Sword-seelie puzzle at Musoujin Gorge (image via ZaFrostPet)To solve the puzzle, players need to have an Electrogranum while touching the sword. Touching the sword with an Electrogranum will hit the sword with a harmless lightning strike taking away the Electro effect from the sword. After this, a Kairagi will appear, which upon defeat will reveal a treasure chest.How to solve the sword-Seelie puzzle at Musoujin GorgeThere is a hidden Luxurious Chest at Musojin Gorge in Yashiori Island. The chest can be unlocked by touching six surrounding swords by the method mentioned earlier in a specific order. Players will find an Electro Seelie on one of the swords. Upon approaching it, the Seelie will travel through the swords in a particular order. Players need to note down the order and touch the swords in that order only. Solving the puzzle will reveal two Kairagi samurais. After defeating the samurais, players will get a Luxurious Chest having 10 Primogems and other in-game items. All ‘Touch the Sword Hilt’ locations in Genshin ImpactThere are ten puzzles involving electrified swords, and all of them are on Yashiori Island of Inazuma. Players can refer to the following map for the exact locations marked with the quest tag. All Touch the Sword Hilt locations (image via Genshin Impact)Solving all the touch the sword hilt puzzles will reward players with 5 Primogems and unlock a hidden achievement called “Rest in Peace.” The achievement describes the puzzle as ending the wrath of ten deceased samurais in Inazuma.Also read: How to get free Beidou character Genshin Impact through Thunder Sojourn event 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply