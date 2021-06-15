How to transfer contacts from an iOS to Android phone? Here’s a guide

How to transfer contacts from an iOS to Android telephone? Here’s a guide



Switching to an Android machine from an iOS will be onerous for a lot of causes, because the interfaces for each are very completely different. If in case you have to purchase a new telephone and have to transfer a lot of knowledge from the earlier one, it’s normally thought of simpler to go for a machine with the identical interface.

Apple and Google’s cell working techniques are very completely different by way of capabilities and makes use of. Nonetheless, in case you’re searching for a full change and planning to change your cell phone, there are a lot of the way of transferring contacts from an iOS to an Android machine and vice versa, and it’s not as troublesome as it could appear.

There are 3 ways of transferring contacts from an Apple cell phone to an Android. These are – via Google Drive, iCloud, or Gmail.

Transfer utilizing Google Drive:

Step 1: From the App Retailer, obtain the Google Drive app in your Apple machine.

Step 2: Log in to your Google account utilizing your e-mail id.

Step 3: Faucet on the three traces within the higher left-hand nook and click on on Settings.

Step 4: Select Backup and discover the Contacts, Calendar Occasions, and Images & Movies choices.

Step 5: To again up every part in your iOS machine, faucet on Begin Backup. In order for you to again up particular person sections, flip off the toggles for the others as you would like.

Step 6: All of what you selected must be backed up in a while.

Step 7: In your new Android machine, sign up to your Google Drive with the identical e-mail id you used earlier.

Step 8: All the info you saved in your iOS can be backed up on the Android machine.

Transfer contacts utilizing Gmail:

Step 1: Go to Settings in your Apple machine and choose Mail after which choose Accounts.

Step 2: Your Gmail account must be within the choices under. If it isn’t, choose the ‘add account’ possibility and enter your Gmail account after tapping on Google.

Step 3: Then, faucet on the Gmail possibility and switch Contacts on.

Step 4: The contacts can be synced to the Google account you selected.

Step 5: Log in with the Google account you selected in your Android telephone. Now, your contacts will all be there.

Transfer utilizing iCloud:

Step 1: Go to Settings in your iOS machine

Step 2: Go to your Profile, and click on iCloud.

Step 3: See if the Contacts toggle is turned on–if not, flip it on.

Step 4: Discover the iCloud Backup possibility by scrolling down and choose the choice.

Step 5: Click on on the Again Up Now possibility. The backup will end in a whereas.

Step 6: Whereas the backup is occurring, open the browser in your android, go to icloud.com and log in utilizing your Apple account.

Step 7: With the assistance of the three-dot menu in Chrome, change to desktop mode.

Step 8: Choose Contacts after you will have logged in.

Step 9: Choose the Gear settings icon, which can be on the backside left of your display. Click on Choose All.

Step 10: Click on on Gear settings as soon as extra after which choose Export VCard.

Step 11: This may obtain a vcf file of your contacts, which it is best to open.

Step 12: Then you will notice an possibility to save your contacts on both your telephone or e-mail ID. Decide the telephone possibility and the ultimate course of to import knowledge will start.

Step 13: All your contacts will now be current in your new machine.

READ MORE: How to delete name historical past from your Android smartphone: A step-by-step guide