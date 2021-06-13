How to tune into Square Enix’s E3 2021 games showcase



Square Enix might be collaborating within the E3 2021 festivities with its personal games showcase on Sunday, June thirteenth. It’ll function a brand-new recreation announcement from the Eidos-Montréal staff that’s answerable for a few of the newest Tomb Raider and Deus Ex titles, in addition to Marvel’s Avengers. The showcase will even function Babylon’s Fall, the newest title developed by PlatinumGames introduced at E3 2018, in addition to extra information on Life is Unusual: True Colours and Marvel’s Avengers. If we’re fortunate, maybe we’ll even see some extra information on Closing Fantasy XVI and a second installment of the Closing Fantasy VII Remake.

When does the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase start?

The occasion will begin a 3:15PM ET / 12:15PM PT on Sunday, June thirteenth.

The place can I watch the Square Enix bulletins?

The occasion might be streaming from the writer’s YouTube web page, in addition to on Twitch. It’s additionally internet hosting the stream on E3’s website.