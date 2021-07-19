How to unlock terraforming in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Terraforming was one of the features that the Animal Crossing community demanded from Nintendo. Players wanted the ability to customize the overall appearance of their island by bringing changes to its basic structure. Nintendo delivered upon this demand and introduced the island terraforming feature in one of the later updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.Island terraforming is available to players through the in-game NookPhone. However, there is a catch. While players can access the feature through their Nook Phone, it is simply not readily available for use. Players are required to unlock the Island terraforming feature to make use of it and bring about changes to their Animal Crossing island. Players have to unlock terraforming on their Animal Crossing island (Image via IGN Africa)Also Read: Can streamers like xQc, Pokimane, and Disguised Toast save Animal Crossing: New Horizons from dying?Unlocking the terraforming feature in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsPlayers can only unlock the terraforming feature after about two weeks of playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Essentially, to unlock Island Terraforming in Animal Crossing, players have to unlock the Residential Services building and then begin working on Tom Noook’s Project K assignment. There are some things players have to do to achieve this.First, players have to build the campsite and invite the first camper to become a resident on their island. Thereafter, they have to build three housing projects and get villagers to move into those houses. Be mindful of the fact that players can only invite one villager to reside on their island per day, so the process is slightly lengthy and requires patience. Finally, players need to bring their island to at least a three-star rating. Having achieved all these requirements, players will have unlocked the terraforming feature on their Nook Phones.Also Read: Will Animal Crossing: New Horizons suffer the same fate as Among Us? Here’s what can be done using this feature:Building pathwaysCreating custom designsWaterscapingCliff constructionCreating waterfallsTerraforming is a very important feature if players are interested in customizing their island. It is beneficial, therefore, that the steps to acquire this feature are not very tedious.Also Read: Five updates Nintendo secretly added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply