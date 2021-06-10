How to unlock the Sickle Melee Weapon?



Name of Obligation Cellular Season 4: How to unlock the Sickle Melee Weapon? Name of Obligation Cellular Season 4 Spurned & Burned is at present dwell in the sport & has launched quite a lot of new seasonal challenges. Amongst all the different challenges there’s one titled ‘Razon Sharp’ below the Seasonal tab in the Occasions part of the sport. This occasion is providing a Sickle melee weapon that COD Cellular followers are actually enthusiastic about. Learn this text to understand how to problem particulars.

How to unlock the Sickle melee weapon in COD Cellular?

Gamers have 18 days left earlier than the ‘Razor Sharp’ occasion is over. Right here’s an inventory of challenges that gamers want to full throughout this time so as to unlock the Sickle melee weapon. Razor Sharp Occasion Challenges:

Play 3 MP Matches

Kill 15 enemies in MP matches with Lifeless Silence Perk outfitted

Kill 20 enemies in MP with Fast Repair Perk outfitted

Kill 5 enemies with Melee weapons

Earn the Melee Grasp medal as soon as in BR matches (excluding Warfare)

Kill the similar participant 3 occasions in MP matches

Earn the Relentless medal as soon as in MP matches





Melee Grasp Medal: Whereas the different challenges are fairly easy for COD Cellular gamers, incomes the Melee Grasp Medal is a difficult one. So as to earn this medal, gamers want to kill a complete of 4 enemies utilizing melee weapons. When you efficiently kill 4 enemies with any melee weapon, this mission can be deemed full & the subsequent problem will unlock.

Sickle – Name of Obligation Cellular: Weapon Stats

Harm – 70

Fireplace Charge – 8

Accuracy – 70

Mobility – 90

Vary – 10

Management – 70

A majority of gamers will nonetheless favor the Axe over the Sickle as the Axe comes with a superior Vary of 15. Nevertheless, the Sickle comes with a lot larger mobility that can reward gamers who’re fast whereas ambushing opponents.

Take a look at Sickle Melee Weapon Gameplay in Name of Obligation Cellular

