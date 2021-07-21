How to update Genshin Impact to 2.0 version on PC, Mobile, PS4, and PS5

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be out in only a couple of hours and players will need to update their game to access the latest version, as Inazuma will be releasing alongside this massive update. Players can update their games easily depending on which platform they are on, making the update to this new version a simple task. They can find out how to update their Genshin Impact version on each platform, including PC, Mobile, PS4 and PS5 here.Genshin Impact 2.0: How to update Genshin ImpactDear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible #GenshinImpact experience, we will soon begin performing update maintenance. 〓Update Schedule〓2021/07/21 06:00:00 (UTC 8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View details here:https://t.co/nhuO54g88w pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/2EZj44EA8Q— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021With the massive 2.0 update coming to Genshin Impact in only a matter of hours, players will definitely want to be able to update their game to access this new content. This update will come with huge amounts of new content including a new region, new quests and puzzles, and new characters to wish for. How to update Genshin Impact on PC:New Launcher Banner #GenshinImpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/sFKaX7jlrn— ThePotatoImpact x Inazuma (@ThePotatoImpact) July 20, 2021 Players can update their Genshin Impact on PC by following these steps:Open the Genshin Impact launcherClick the Update buttonWait for the installation to completeLaunch the gameUpdating Genshin Impact on PC is simple as the launcher will automatically prompt players to install the most recent update whenever they open the game.Also read: When does the maintenance for Genshin Impact 2.0 update start and end?How to update Genshin Impact on Mobile: Updating Genshin Impact on Mobile is as easy as opening the game (Image via Genshin Impact)Players can update their Genshin Impact on Mobile by launching the game, which will prompt the installation of the newest version of the game. Players will simply need to tap the confirm button and they will be able to install the latest update on their mobile devices.How to update Genshin Impact on PS4 and PS5:Thank god I went now to update genshin on my ps4….. and 20gb ?!?! Holy moly…. It will take forever… 7 hours or more (depends on my wifi 🥲🥲) …..thanks god I’ll be sleeping during all this time hahahhaㅠㅠㅠ pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/eaMzylKhyZ— 🍁에리카🍁 Kazuha & Xingqiu main (@IperGiratina98) July 20, 2021 For PlayStation players, the Genshin Impact update process is also pretty simple as they will just need to follow these steps:Highlight Genshin Impact from the Home ScreenPress the “OPTIONS” button and select “Check for Update.”After this, players will be able to download this new Genshin Impact update, though they will need to make sure they have the available space for it on their console.Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 update release time, countdown, and maintenance details revealedUpdating Genshin Impact is a pretty straightforward process, and all players should make sure to do it so that they can take advantage of the new update that is taking them to Inazuma.Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 to giveaway Beidou character for free: Event release date, Primogems and major rewards revealed 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply