How to Use Focus Assist in Windows 11

Allowing distractions like social media or videos is to allow us to draw from the things we’re supposed to do—like, say, writing articles about Windows 11. Features like Focus Assist are now being included with the operating system. To try to help us keep track of the road, so to speak.

Microsoft’s Focus Assist was first introduced in Windows 10’s 2018 Update, where it replaced a feature known as Quiet Hours, and while Windows 11 doesn’t offer any radical updates, it did introduce the feature. Made easy to use. Focus Assist prevents notifications from popping up on your screen and automatically turns it on when you put your display on presentation mode, play a game, or use an app in full-screen mode can be activated.

I’ll show you how to edit automated sessions in a moment. First, here’s how to manually start a Focus Help session.

start a session

In Windows 11, Focus Assist has been made part of the Clock app. To start a session manually, type “clock” into your taskbar’s search icon. You will be taken to a page that helps you set the duration of the session; You can also set a daily goal if you want. And there are tiles that let you link your Spotify account (you must have one) to your Focus sessions or use Microsoft To Do to choose a task for that session. None of these are needed? read on.

If you click the Settings icon at the bottom left of the Clock app, you can adjust the length of your focus time (including breaks) and to play when your focus period (or your break) ends. You can select the sound. And you can get rid of Spotify and/or To Do tiles.

The Clock Settings page lets you choose a theme for the app and change your notification settings, including which notifications should not be filtered during the Focus Assist session.

To personalize this feature a bit more and to edit the automatic settings, you’ll need to head over to the “Focus Assist Settings”.

focus assist setting

You can get to the Focus Assist setting in several ways: by clicking “Settings” > “System” > “Focus Assist”, using the taskbar search icon to search for “Focus Assist”, or by clicking on the system clock. on the side of the taskbar and then on “Focus Assist Settings”.

Once you get there, there are two main sections.

The first section lets you turn Focus Assist on and off and set a few parameters when it’s activated:

“Priority only” limits the active notifications specified in the priority list. You can set that list up by selecting the “Customize priority list” link just below the “Priority only” subheading. You can have it always notify you of incoming calls, always alert you to reminders, or allow notifications from specific apps. New to Windows 11 is the ability to prioritize notifications from contacts that are either pinned to your taskbar or that you specify via the “Add Contact” button.

“Alarms only” lets you hide all your notifications, except any alarms you set.

Worried you might miss something? If you check “Show a summary of what I remembered when focus assist is on”, you will automatically be notified of all your filtered information as soon as focus assist is no longer active.

The second section, titled “Automatic Rules,” lets you adjust several pre-defined rules. You can toggle each one on and off from this page, but if you want to change their settings, click the feature’s name.

“During these hours” lets you set specific times and days when Focus Assist will start. To edit the settings, select “During these times” and then, on the next page, turn it on. You will be able to choose the start and end times for each session; whether it applies to every day, weekdays only or weekends only; And will it allow priority only or only alarm.

The other features under “Automatic Rules” work almost the same way. On the Focus Help page, click the toggles to turn them on or off, and click their names to adjust them.

“When I’m copying my display” starts when you’re getting two displays; Turn it on so that you can edit it to only allow priority or alarms only.

“When I’m playing a game” is pretty obvious; Again, turn it on to change it to Priority only or Alarm only.

Lastly, “when I’m only using an app in full-screen mode” can also be tweaked to prioritize or only alarm.

One last thing: When Focus Assist is activated, you’ll see a little moon icon in the far right of your taskbar. Click on it, and you should be able to see any missed notifications.