How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption website (May 2021)

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption website (Might 2021)



Redeem codes come to the rescue of many gamers who can’t spend cash in Garena Free Fire. Upon profitable redemption, they supply customers with a wide range of unique objects.

The builders typically launch these codes on their social media handles and dwell streams upon hitting sure milestones. Nonetheless, quite a lot of new customers have no idea the process for using these codes to declare the rewards. This text offers them with a information on how they’ll achieve this.

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Gamers can comply with these steps to use redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Website of Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: First, they’ve to go to the sport’s Rewards Redemption Website right here.

Step 2: As soon as customers attain the website, they have to log in to their Free Fire account utilizing the platform they’ve linked it to. The next are the choices current:

Fb

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

It will be significant to notice that gamers with visitor accounts will be unable to use the Free Fire redeem codes. They may have to bind them to any of the strategies said above.

Enter the code within the textual content subject

Step 3: Lastly, they want to enter the redeem code into the textual content subject and click on on the “Verify” button.

Upon finishing the redemption course of, the rewards can be despatched to gamers inside 24 hours. After that, they are going to be in a position to acquire them from the in-game mail part.

Rewards can be despatched to them after a profitable redemption

All of the redeem codes final for a particular length, and after their expiry, gamers will be unable to use them. As a substitute, they’ll encounter the next message:

“Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeem.”

Additionally, the codes are just for a selected area/nation. Subsequently, gamers from different nations wouldn’t find a way to use them, with the next error showing on their display screen:

“Failed to redeem. This code can’t be utilized in your area.”

Be aware: This text is for newbies. Whereas these steps could seem apparent to you, a number of new gamers usually seek for these “beginner” ideas and tips.

