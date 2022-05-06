How to Use Google Maps Offline without internet – Google Maps will run without internet, learn how to use offline

Google Maps is one of the most used essential apps in the world. Whenever we have to go from one place to another, then this special app of Google becomes our support. Users need an internet connection to run Google Maps. But according to the information given on Google’s support page, users can also use Google Maps offline in case of poor internet connection in the car. Google Maps Offline can be downloaded automatically and updated based on your current location.

It is worth noting that Google Maps Built Offline feature is only for your car. The availability or functionality of this feature depends on the manufacturer, location and data plan of your car. Apart from this, this feature is not currently available in all languages ​​and countries. If you go outside the area covered by your Google Maps Offline, you will get information through notifications. Apart from this, you can also allow Google Maps to manage offline maps.

Google Maps provides data through Vehicle Map Service (VMS) for safety-related driver assistant features such as road sign integration and adaptive cruise control support. These safety features depend on offline map data. Go to your Privacy Center and turn on Auto Download so that map data is always available.

How to turn on auto-download in Privacy Center

1- Open Google Maps and tap on Settings shown at the bottom.

2- After this, go to the Privacy Center and go to Offline Maps. Select Auto-Download Offline Maps here.

3- Make sure that you have an active internet connection and wait till the offline map is downloaded.

4- Let us know that even if you now turn off auto-downloaded, the already downloaded maps will be saved. But any new maps will not be downloaded automatically.

How to Manage Offline Maps

1- On going to Offline Maps in your car, based on the movement of your car, you will see offline maps if you have turned on Auto Downloaded.

2- If you are signed in you can manage Home and Work maps.

3- Apart from this, you can also download maps manually.

4- It is worth noting that Home and Work maps are saved on the basis of your home and office address or on the basis of location history of your Google account.