How to use Plastic Bottle for Survival Hack

With the use of plastic bottles, you can make things easily. You should know how to use a plastic bottle.

New Delhi. There are many such shows on TV, in which we are told about making many useful things from junk. Plastic also comes in such junk. In summer, people drink more cold drinks and after drinking, we put the bottle in the junk. But have you ever thought that we can make many things from plastic bottles. You can use a plastic bottle as a pen stand, show piece or even as a beautiful flower stand. Here we give you information on how to use a plastic bottle as a survival hack.

plastic bottle rope

Storage – a place to keep things

plastic bottle sandals

plastic bottle rope

A plastic bottle can become one of the most wonderful survival tools. The rope made from it cannot bear much weight, but can still prove to be useful. For this, keep the bottle in such a way that it is cut spirally. The bottle should not break while doing this process. As a result it becomes a plastic rope.

to store goods

If you cut off the top of the plastic bottle, you can save things like money and phones from rain and dirt.

plastic bottle sandals

Can convert a plastic bottle into sandals. For this, put the bottle on a flat place and use a cloth to avoid its bite.

plastic bottle used for filtering water

Lay a few layers of gravel, sand and charcoal in a plastic bottle to filter the water. After that fill water in the bottle. However, this way filtered water is not free from harmful bacteria.