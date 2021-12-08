How to Use Your Phone’s Privacy-Protection Tools

Apps and ads

Apple’s app tracking transparency feature warns you when an app wants to monitor your online activity, especially for the purpose of targeted advertising. In iOS 15 settings, tap Privacy and then Tracking to go to Controls. (While Apple’s own advertising platform claims not to share personally identifiable data with others, you can block those ads in the Apple advertising area of ​​privacy settings.)

Apple’s app tracking warning, on the far left, allows you to decide if you want personalized ads. Android 12’s privacy settings give you the option to delete the ad ID apps and sites they use to display ads specifically addressed to you. Credit … Apples; Google

In Android 12, open Settings and select Privacy to get multiple controls, including the Ads option to avoid targeted ads by deleting one’s Ad ID. And this month, Google announced that Android will automatically turn off permissions for apps you haven’t used for some time.

The web

For decades browsers have been used to track you through cookies and other code that monitors your activity for use in marketing and advertising. (Safari’s private browsing and Chrome’s incognito mode prevent surfing sessions from being stored, but they don’t help much against browser trackers.)

Apple’s native Safari browser, on the far left, and Google Chrome each have their own set of privacy settings. Credit … Apples; Google

Apple’s Safari browser includes tools for blocking tracking; Go to Settings, then Safari, and scroll down to Privacy and Security to make adjustments. Google’s Chrome browser settings also have a privacy and security section, where you can request that sites not track you, although some do.

Third-party browser apps like the DuckDuckGo app for Android can protect your browsing, and its app tracking protection feature is being tested to block and report apps that follow you around. Credit … DuckDuckGo

Switching to a privacy-focused browser app like Brave or DuckDuckGo is another way to reduce many web trackers. DuckDuckGo recently released its own app tracking protection tool and email protection feature for the Android version of its DuckDuckGo privacy browser; These are in the public testing phase.