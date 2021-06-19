How To Utilize USB On The Go OTG Feature In Smartphone

You can now connect a USB flash drive, portable hard drive or microSD card to the smartphone using the OTG adapter.

Now almost every Android phone has USB On-the-Go (OTG) feature. If this feature is used properly, then you can easily complete many tasks from the smartphone. Know about the usefulness of this feature-

Make data sharing easy

Apps like SHAREit and Xender have made it easy to wirelessly transfer content between smart devices. But what if you want to copy large amounts of data? You can now connect a USB flash drive, portable hard drive or microSD card to the smartphone using the OTG adapter.

Also read: Apple was fined crores for not giving charger with iphone

Also read: The tension of phone charging is over, now power banks are available on rent for Rs 20, know how

create mini desktop

Connect a wired keyboard or mouse to the smartphone for navigation and input via the USB OTG adapter. Android automatically detects the connected keyboard and there is no need to install third-party drivers. Just connect and type directly in any app.

print without computer

You can use OTG to print something stored in the phone. Connect the smartphone and the USB OTG adapter to the USB cable that comes with the printer. Most of the new printers automatically appear in the phone when you select the Print command from the Options menu.

get control of dslr

Now Wi-Fi has been added to the DSLR for remote control and wireless transfer. Connect the camera to the smartphone using the USB OTG adapter and data transfer cable. Install DSLR Control App from Play Store. This allows Nikon or Canon DSLR to control the shutter.

make games better

Playing games with touchscreen is not for everyone. This is especially the case in third-party action or racing games. With OTG, you can connect the wired game controller to the smartphone and enjoy gaming. Games that are supported require one-time configuration of the controller.

real thermal imaging

FLIR, a manufacturer of thermal imaging cameras, has created a USB OTG FLIR camera for Android smartphones. After turning on this 29 gram accessory, download the FLIR app and you will get a contactless thermal camera. It has its own battery. Therefore it does not consume power from the connected device. Like the smartphone (Kat S60) with built-in FLIR camera, it uses MSX technology. You can also see the temperature along with the details.

need fast internet

Ethernet is mainly used for connectivity on desktops. You can also use it on your smartphone if Wi-Fi is not available or need faster speeds. It requires two things – a USB OTG adapter and a USB to Ethernet adapter. Connect both adapters together and plug in the Ethernet cable. Make sure that Wi-Fi and 3G/4G data are switched off so that the phone can switch to the wired connection.

increase battery capacity

There are many such Android smartphones coming in the market, which have 5000 mAh batteries. It also supports reverse charging. For this you have to check your mobile phone model. On such smartphones, you can connect other smartphones to the charging cable with the help of OTG. In this way, you can use the first smartphone as a portable power bank. If your fitness band has run out of power, you can charge this way. This method is very useful.

Does your phone support OTG?

There are several ways to check OTG support in the phone. Companies mention this on their website, while some have the option to enable-disable OTG in the settings of mobile phones. A simple way is to take help of free apps like USB OTG Checker or USB OTG Tester. If you want, you can also use CPU-X from Pacific Developers. It shows detailed Android device information.