How to Validate Digital Signature in e-Aadhaar?, Know here step by step process

Aadhaar is an essential document for every person living in India. Aadhar card is required everywhere, whether it is to open an account in a bank or need a proof of identity for your identity, Aadhar card is required. The central government has opened many centers across the country for making Aadhar card. While every work related to Aadhaar is done, many works related to Aadhaar card are done online without even visiting the centre. Many people also use e-Aadhaar for digital use, which is as valid as your Aadhar card.

E-Aadhaar is a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar which is digitally signed by the competent authority of UIDAI. There are two ways to download e-Aadhaar, if you want, you can download e-Aadhaar using Aadhar number or if you have enrollment number then it can also be downloaded. To download e-Aadhaar you have to visit https://uidai.gov.in/ website or https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

First go to the website.

Here right click on Validity Unknown icon and click on ‘Validate signature’.

-You will get the Signature Verification Status window, click on ‘Signature Properties’.

Then you click on ‘Show certificate’.

Next you select ‘NIC Sub-CA, National Informatics Center for NIC 2011’.

Click on the ‘Trust’ tab and then click on ‘Add to Trusted Identity’.

-Answer ‘OK’ to any security questions that follow.

Click on ‘Validate signature’ to verify.

After this your signature on e-Aadhaar will be valid.

