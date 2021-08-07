Sports

How to Watch and Stream the Olympic Closing Ceremony

Details of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony are being closely watched before it begins. And the coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot. But based on the closing ceremonies of the recent past, we can still safely predict some of what we’ll see as of 8 p.m. Tokyo time Sunday night (7 a.m. EST). There will be music, speeches, hymns and more.

  • WATCH LIVE: The program will be broadcast live on Peacock and the NBC Olympics website.

  • BAND DELAY: Viewers in the United States who want to watch the ceremony at a more pleasant time will be able to watch it at 8 p.m. EST Sunday on NBC.

