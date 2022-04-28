How to watch Barry season 3 online where you are



With his deepest, darkest secret finally out of the closet, Barry has made a mortal enemy of his closest confidante. A grief-stricken Gene has withdrawn to Leo’s farm and shuttered his acting school for good, and without an outlet to pour his inner turmoil into, Barry is short of friends and of a purpose. Read on to find out how to watch Barry season 3 online wherever you are in the world.

Watch Barry season 3 online Premiere: Sunday, April 24 (US, CA) New episodes: every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT Stream options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) |Sky (UK) | Binge FREE trial (AU)

Haunted by Gene’s notion that people can change their nature, Barry is desperate to atone for his crimes. If only there was a way to do so without winding up behind bars or chopped into a trillion pieces.

When he’s seeking out Hank for a dose of his dubious wisdom, you know Barry’s in a bad place. But he’s far from the only lost soul, with both Gene and Sally at a crossroads too.

Barry’s attempts to meld the irreconcilable halves of his personality may be well-intentioned but they’re also doomed. If he keeps letting those closest to him take the hits, pretty soon there won’t be anybody left. Something’s got to give.

Proving that mobsters are every ounce as dramatic as theater nerds, Barry’s still torn between the life he has and the life he wants. Follow our guide as we detail how to watch Barry season 3 online where you are.

How to watch Barry season 3 online in the US with or without cable

How to watch Barry season 3 FREE in Canada

How to watch Barry season 3 online in the UK

How to watch Barry season 3 FREE in Australia

