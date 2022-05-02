How to watch Concert for Ukraine online from UK and abroad tonight



Manic Street Preachers, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among the headline acts at Concert for Ukraine, a two-hour live fundraiser for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The show gets underway tonight in the UK. To make sure you have the best seat in the house, follow our guide to watch a Concert for Ukraine live stream for free – no matter where you are today.

Watch Concert for Ukraine Date: Tuesday, March 28 Time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 6am AEDT Venue: Resorts World Arena, Solihull, UK FREE stream: watch for FREE on ITV Hub

The telethon was pulled together in just a fortnight, and as such, the Concert for Ukraine line up has been pretty fluid. Becky Hill, Snow Patrol and Paloma Faith are among the other big-name performers taking part, but we wouldn’t be too surprised if there were a couple of unexpected guest appearances on the night.

We’ve listed the official Concert for Ukraine line up just below, with every performer set to belt out one or two numbers with an underlying message of support and solidarity.

The performances will be interspersed with short films, and viewers will be urged to donate money throughout the evening. Here’s where to watch Concert for Ukraine for free online.

Concert for Ukraine line up

Manic Street Preachers

Ed Sheeran

Becky Hill

Nile Rodgers & Chic

The Kingdom Choir

Tom Odell

Camila Cabello

Emeli Sandé

Gregory Porter

Snow Patrol

Paloma Faith

Anne Marie

How to watch a Concert for Ukraine live stream for free in the UK

How to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Donating is really easy, and your first port of call is dec.org.uk. That has loads of information about how to donate and where your money will go.

You can donate directly online at that site (don’t forget to add Gift Aid!) or, alternatively by:

For a full list visit www.dec.org.uk/many-ways-to-donate

(Image credit: ITV)

How to watch Concert for Ukraine in Australia

How to watch Concert for Ukraine online from outside the UK

If you’re abroad, you won’t be able to stream Concert for Ukraine on ITV as you’ll find that the ITV stream is geo-blocked. And it doesn’t appear that it will get a wide broadcast across the globe.

Unfortunately, the only way we can really think to get around these geo-restrictions is to use a VPN, which will fool your laptop, mobile or streaming device into thinking it’s back in the UK and thus will let you watch the concert on the ITV Hub.

Right now, we think the best VPN for streaming is the service ExpressVPN, which is fast, easy-to-use and works on a wide breadth of devices including Android and iPhones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation and more. Once installed, locate a server in the UK and watch as if you were back in blighty!