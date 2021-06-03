How to watch E3 2021



After being canceled final 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 is again for 2021 in an all-digital format, kicking off on June twelfth. And with Microsoft and Nintendo lastly having introduced the dates and instances for his or her huge showcase displays, the occasion schedule is beginning to fall into place.

If you need to attend the digital occasion as a fan, now you can register to attend on E3’s web site to be able to get entry to the E3 portal and app. However if you’d like to observe together with the press conferences and bulletins, we’ve put collectively a tough timeline of occasions with every little thing that we’re conscious of. (Be aware that the precise instances of some displays haven’t been introduced but.)

When is E3?

E3 technically takes place from Saturday, June twelfth, to Tuesday, June fifteenth, however you’ll be able to count on some huge bulletins a pair days earlier than E3 at Summer season Sport Fest’s Kickoff Reside occasion.

Thursday, June tenth

Saturday, June twelfth

11AM ET: Guerrilla Collective (notice that that is the second Guerrilla Collective present — the primary takes place on June fifth)

1PM ET: E3 broadcast pre-show

3PM ET: Ubisoft Ahead

TBA time: Gearbox press convention, Devolver Digital present

Sunday, June thirteenth

Monday, June 14th

11AM ET: E3 broadcast pre-show

TBA time: “Press conferences from a number of indie builders” and “displays from Take-Two Interactive, Legendary Video games, Freedom Video games, Razer and Capcom.” Verizon and Intellivision may also be “featured,” the ESA says.

Tuesday, June fifteenth

11AM ET: E3 broadcast pre-show

12PM ET: Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct, which can have “roughly” 40 minutes of details about upcoming video games, adopted by a Treehouse Reside with about three hours of gameplay demoed.

TBA time: “Centered occasions” from Bandai Namco, Yooreka Video games, and GameSpot

The day will shut out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Present

How can I watch E3?

E3 shall be airing its broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Fb. For the displays hosted by particular person firms, you could have the ability to discover official streams on their social platforms.

Replace June third, 11:18AM ET: Added Sq. Enix Presents.