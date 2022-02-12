World

How to Watch Elana Meyers Taylor, Eileen Gu – Gadget Clock

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
How to Watch Elana Meyers Taylor, Eileen Gu – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
How to Watch Elana Meyers Taylor, Eileen Gu – Gadget Clock

How to Watch Elana Meyers Taylor, Eileen Gu – Gadget Clock

Elana Meyers Taylor Watch Thumb

A week after finally leaving isolation, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is coming to primetime.

NBC will have live coverage Saturday night when women’s monobob makes its Olympic debut. Meyers Taylor has dominated the solo discipline, in which drivers work without a brakeman, but she is also coming off a week in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29.

The time away cost the three-time Olympic medalist her spot as a flagbearer for the opening ceremony.

Bobsled coverage will be paired in primetime with the start of the men’s giant slalom event, where American super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle is pursuing a second medal at these Games.

Alpine Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle took home a silver medal in the Super-G on Monday, 50 years after his mom Barbara Cochran won gold at the 1972 Winter Olympics.

Elsewhere, the U.S. men’s curling team has a date with Canada in round-robin play.

Here are some things to watch (all times Eastern):

What is monobob?

Contents hide
1 What is monobob?
2 Who’s the world’s best bobsledder?
3 What time is the Olympic monobob?
4 When is the men’s giant slalom at the 2022 Olympics?
5 Who are the best men’s giant slalom skiers?
6 How to watch Olympic curling today
7 Who is John Shuster?
8 When is Eileen Gu next Olympic event?
9 How to watch Eileen Gu’s next Olympic event

Monobob’s Olympic debut brings several new wrinkles to a sport that’s been on the Olympic program since 1924. Not only are competitors sliding alone, but they’re doing so in standardized sleds provided by organizers, making the discipline a purer test of athleticism and skill while removing the advantage gained by teams using aerospace science to perfect their vehicles.

READ Also  NYC crime: Body of murdered Central Park carriage horse driver delivered to funeral by horse-drawn hearse

Who’s the world’s best bobsledder?

Meyers Taylor has been the world’s top monobobber, but it’s unclear what effect her isolation might have. She finally got onto the Yanqing Sliding Center track for the first official practice session Thursday, while others had several unofficial runs before then.

Meyers Taylor passed her time alone by doing makeshift workouts in her room with weights and other equipment the team brought over. If she’s not up to the task, U.S. teammate and fellow three-time Olympic medalist Kaillie Humphries could take gold.

What time is the Olympic monobob?

NBC will carry the first and second of four heats for the women’s monobob live beginning at 8:30 p.m.

When is the men’s giant slalom at the 2022 Olympics?

The opening run of the men’s giant slalom will start at 9:15 p.m. and be carried live on NBC, with the second and final round airing around 1 a.m.

Who are the best men’s giant slalom skiers?

Ryan Cochran-Siegle and teammate Tommy Ford will compete for the U.S.

Ford, a three-time Olympian, was ranked 13th in World Cup giant slalom and is the more likely bet to medal.

How to watch Olympic curling today

John Shuster and the American men’s curling team faces rival Canada, and CNBC will carry the match live at 8 p.m.

Team USA lost to Norway, 7-6, in men’s curling round robin session 5.

Who is John Shuster?

Shuster was a flagbearer for the U.S. at the Beijing opening ceremony after skipping his country to a breakthrough gold in Pyeongchang four years ago. The U.S. knocked out powerhouse Canada in the semifinals of that tournament.

READ Also  Possible Omicron Cases Emerge from Christmas Party in Oslo, Norway

When is Eileen Gu next Olympic event?

American-born Eileen Gu begins her push for a second gold medal for host China when the women’s freestyle skiers open qualifying in slopestyle.

Freeskiier Eileen Gu was born in San Francisco but represents China when competing internationally. Here’s five things to know about the freeskiing star.

How to watch Eileen Gu’s next Olympic event

USA Network will carry qualifying in slopestyle live when it begins at 9 p.m.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


#Watch #Elana #Meyers #Taylor #Eileen #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Homeowners can now apply for mortgage help

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment