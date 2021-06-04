How to Watch Euro 2020: Schedule, Location, Teams and More

The European Championship, usually thought of the largest soccer event after the World Cup, is being held this summer season after a 12 months’s delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Right here’s a rundown on the groups, the gamers and the host cities for what continues to be being referred to as Euro 2020.

When and the place is the event?

Euro 2020 — again on, with just a few modifications, however nonetheless refusing to admit it’s 2021 now — runs from June 11 to July 11.

The Euros, just like the World Cup, historically have been hosted by one nation, or two in partnership. However for the present version, European soccer’s governing physique, UEFA, determined to unfold the video games round to not less than a dozen cities throughout Europe. The selection was not universally supported, given the inherent logistical hurdles of managing websites as far aside as Spain and Azerbaijan. But it surely turned out to be an much more awkward determination as soon as the coronavirus hit.

First, your entire event was postponed a 12 months. Then, solely weeks earlier than the primary sport, coronavirus restrictions for a number of extra modifications: Dublin misplaced its video games, and a number of matches in Spain had been shifted to Seville from Bilbao.