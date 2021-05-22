How to Watch Eurovision 2021

[Eurovision 2021 Live: Follow the latest updates.]

LONDON — The Eurovision Track Contest is the world’s largest music competitors: a fiercely aggressive, all the time stunning, generally surreal Olympics of track. Broadcast stay internationally, the competitors has taken place since 1956, making it one of many longest working tv exhibits of all time.

Final 12 months, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competitors was canceled for the primary time in its lengthy historical past. This 12 months, Eurovision goes forward with social distancing measures, and some acts received’t carry out stay as deliberate due to optimistic Covid-19 outcomes or journey restrictions. The ultimate takes place on Saturday, following semifinal rounds earlier within the week.

With its distinctive traditions, often baffling performances and sophisticated voting system, the world of Eurovision can confuse the uninitiated. If that is your first 12 months tuning in, otherwise you’re intrigued after watching the Netflix movie “Eurovision Track Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga,” right here’s a survival information to this 12 months’s contest.