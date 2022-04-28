How to watch Gaslit: stream the Slow Burn Watergate mini series from anywhere now – Julia Roberts stars



A dazzling A-list cast depicts the events of Watergate from a different perspective, with Hollywood star Julia Roberts playing strong-willed Arkansan socialite Martha Mitchell. Based on the Slow Burn podcast, expect scenery-chewing performances and tonnes of intrigue as we explain below how to watch Gaslit online from anywhere.

There have been dozens of screen portrayals of Nixon, the one president in US history to resign from the job. But series writer Robbie Pickering focuses on the overlooked story of Martha Mitchell instead – the first person to alert the press to Nixon’s crooked ways – and her husband, Attorney General John N. Mitchell (Sean Penn in heavy prosthetics).

As implied by the title, the Nixon administration did everything possible to discredit Martha’s claims: defaming her as highly paranoid, an alcoholic, and even holding her hostage in a California hotel room to prevent her from speaking to journalists.

In addition to Roberts and Penn, this 8-part series features Dan Stevens as attorney John Dean and GLOW’s Betty Gilpin as Maureen, romantic partners and confidantes during the constitutional crisis. Then there’s Shea Whigham (Perry Mason), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Patton Oswalt and The Hurt Locker’s Brian Geraghty too.

It’s a refreshing depiction of a well-known government conspiracy, bolstered by an incredible Julia Roberts performance. Just read on to find out how to watch Gaslit online now and stream this compelling new drama from anywhere.

How to watch Gaslit online in the US with or without cable

How to watch Gaslit from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when new series Gaslit drops, you’ll find yourself unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Gaslit online, no matter where you are. It’s a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch Gaslit from abroad

How to watch Gaslit online in the UK

How to watch Gaslit online in Canada

How to watch Gaslit online in Australia