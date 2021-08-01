How to Watch Gymnastics, Track & Field, and Soccer in the U.S.

Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Sunday night and overnight. Early Monday morning, Megan Rapinoe and the United States women’s soccer team head to the semi-finals. Follow the New York Times for live updates when the game starts at 4 a.m. on USA Network. All hours are oriental.

GYMNASTIC The women’s gymnastics apparatus finals premieres at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBC. MyKayla Skinner and fellow American Jade Carey competed in the vault final, where Skinner won the silver medal.

Carey is expected to represent the United States in the floor final, which can be broadcast live at 4 a.m. Monday on Peacock. The coverage will also air at 8 p.m. Monday on NBC.