How to Watch Gymnastics, Track & Field, and Soccer in the U.S.
Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Sunday night and overnight. Early Monday morning, Megan Rapinoe and the United States women’s soccer team head to the semi-finals. Follow the New York Times for live updates when the game starts at 4 a.m. on USA Network. All hours are oriental.
GYMNASTIC The women’s gymnastics apparatus finals premieres at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBC. MyKayla Skinner and fellow American Jade Carey competed in the vault final, where Skinner won the silver medal.
Carey is expected to represent the United States in the floor final, which can be broadcast live at 4 a.m. Monday on Peacock. The coverage will also air at 8 p.m. Monday on NBC.
RACETRACK Track and field finals and additional qualifying rounds will be broadcast live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. on USA Network. Peacock will also feature live coverage of the track and field finals and qualifying rounds on Monday mornings starting at 6:20 am.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Live coverage of the women’s beach volleyball playoffs will feature Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman playing against Cuba starting at 8 p.m. tonight on NBC. Canada takes on Spain at 9 p.m. on CNBC.
BASKETBALL Seeking a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the US women’s basketball team will face France in their final group game. USA Network will broadcast the game live at 12:30 a.m. Monday. With a win, the United States will advance to the quarter-finals.
FOOTBALL Megan Rapinoe and the United States women’s soccer team will face Canada in the semi-finals Monday at 4 a.m. on USA Network, with a spot for the gold medal game on the line.
BASEBALL The United States baseball team, made up of former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, will face Japan in the playoff round live at 6 a.m. Monday on NBCSN.
