How to Watch Nathan Chen, Figure Skating at 2022 Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

Yale student, two-time Olympian, five-time U.S. national champion, and three-time world champion – these are just a few phrases to describe Nathan Chen.

Every skater entering competition knows the name and fears the game because of what Chen has accomplished since stepping on the ice at only age 3.

Chen played hockey for about six years of his childhood, as well as gymnastics and ballet. Years of commitment and relentless training led up to the very moment when he stood tall with the rest of Team USA grasping a shiny bronze medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

“I want to be there someday,” Chen said when talking about his dreams as a young child to figure skater Scott Hamilton. “The initial love for the sport really helped me grow in the sport.”

The Salt Lake City native never imagined his life would turn out like this, but since adolescence, he dreamt of standing on the podium holding the gold. Will the 2022 Beijing Olympics finally prove to be his year?

Nathan Chen’s first Olympics four years ago did not go so well, but he knows he will arrive in Beijing as one of the favorites in men’s figure skating— not just because of all the hard work he has done on the ice, but because of the way he has learned to relax off of it as well.

Chen will be competing in various competitions this February at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and here’s how to watch it all:

Who is Nathan Chen?

Chen, 22, began his love affair with the sport when he was only 3 years old and did so wearing his sister’s white skates.

In 2003, Chen qualified for U.S. Junior Nationals and he won the men’s silver at the 2009 Junior Nationals. By age 10, Chen became the youngest new champion in the history of U.S. Figure Skating, winning the national novice title at the 2011 U.S. Championships. He won the 2017 CS U.S. International Figure Skating Classic and competed in the 2018 Olympics, where he placed fifth. In 2021, he became the world record holder for the free skate and the combined score.

Currently on a leave of absence from Yale, Chen qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics after winning the U.S. Figure Skating National Championship. He will be returning to the ice for Team USA in February, where he will take another shot at the gold.

How can I watch Nathan Chen skate in Beijing?

Nathan Chen will showcase his talent five different times during the 2022 Winter Olympics. Here’s when he will be performing and how to watch:

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Nathan Chen Coverage Schedule*

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event – Men’s SP, Rhythm Dance, Pairs’ SP NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. Team Event – Women’s SP, Men’s FS NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men’s Singles Short Program NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men’s Singles Free Skate NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks reflect live events, times may differ for replays; check full schedule for detailed information.

Where is figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Figure skating events will be held at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

What is the 2022 Olympics figure skating schedule?

Figure Skating begins on Feb. 3 and runs through Feb. 19. The first week of programming will be entirely team events, while the second week will feature individual competition.

Nathan Chen, Mariah Bell and other Team USA figure skaters explain everything you might want to know about what it takes for them to be the best on ice.

One of the final events of the Winter Olympics will be the Exhibition Gala, during which fans will get to enjoy more personality-driven performances featuring some of the Games’ most popular skaters.

Below is the full event and streaming information for each day of competition for figure skating:

Men’s single – short program (team event): Thursday, Feb. 3, 9:02 p.m. ET (Stream)

Ice dance – rhythm dance (team event): Thursday, Feb. 3, 10:41 p.m. ET (Stream)

Pair skating – short program (team event): Friday, Feb. 4, 12:22 a.m. ET (Stream)

Women’s single skating – short program (team event): Saturday, Feb. 5, 8:37 ET (Stream)

Pair skating – free skating (team event): Saturday, Feb. 5, 10:57 p.m. ET (Stream)

Men’s single skating – free skating (team event): Sunday, Feb. 6, 8:22 p.m. ET (Stream)

Ice dance – free dance (team event): Sunday, Feb. 6, 9:31 p.m. ET (Stream)

Women’s single skating – free skating (team event): Sunday, Feb. 6, 10:37 p.m. ET (Stream)

Men’s single skating – short program: Monday, Feb. 7, 8:22 p.m. ET (Stream)

Men’s single skating – free skating: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 8:38 p.m. ET (Stream)

Ice dance – rhythm dance: Saturday, Feb. 12, 7:07 a.m. ET (Stream)

Ice dance – free dance: Sunday, Feb. 13, 8:22 p.m. ET (Stream)

Women’s single skating – short program: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 5:08 a.m. ET (Stream)

Women’s single skating – free skating: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 5:08 a.m. ET (Stream)

Pair skating – short program: Friday, Feb. 18, 5:38 a.m. ET (Stream)

Pair skating – free skating: Saturday, Feb. 19, 6:08 a.m. ET (Stream)

Exhibition Gala: Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 p.m. ET (Stream)

Will Yuzuru Hanyu be in the Olympics 2022?

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, who won the gold at the 2018 Olympics, returns to Olympic competition and gives Chen strong competition. Japan’s Shoma Uno, who won the silver in 2018, is another contender for gold at this year’s Winter Olympics.

Chen looks to avenge his loss to Hanyu and Uno on Thursday, Feb. 3, when figure skating competition begins in Beijing.