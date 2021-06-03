How to watch Netflix’s Geeked Week



Netflix is holding its first “Geeked” digital occasion beginning on June seventh, a complete week devoted to style tales throughout movie and TV. Meaning sci-fi and fantasy, and exhibits primarily based on comedian books and video video games.

The corporate says that greater than 50 tasks can be featured, together with massive names like The Witcher, Sandman, Lucifer, Cowboy Bebop, Arcane (the League of Legends animated sequence), The Cuphead Present, and extra. As well as to massive bulletins and trailers, the occasion may also embody “first seems, behind-the-scenes footage, forged interviews, celeb video games, script desk reads, reside performances, and way more,” in accordance to Netflix.

It’s quite a bit to unfold throughout 5 days. Right here’s how one can sustain with all the pieces.

What time is Netflix’s Geeked Week?

The occasion takes place from June seventh to the eleventh, and Netflix says that issues will kick off at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. The corporate may also be posting each day recaps at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, suggesting that issues will final round an hour every day. There isn’t an actual schedule, however Netflix says that “every day can be broadly themed to totally different genres: movie, comedian books, fantasy, anime / animation, and gaming.”

The place can I watch the occasion?

If you need to watch all the pieces, it looks as if it’ll be laborious to miss, as Netflix can be using nearly each video platform possible. Meaning you possibly can watch and observe the each day occasions on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Fb, and TikTok. And make certain to keep tuned to GadgetClock for protection of the largest bulletins.