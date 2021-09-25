How to Watch Netflix’s Major Tudum Event Today

Netflix is ​​kicking off a big fan event today. Tudum — named for the ubiquitous chime that plays before Netflix titles — is a global phenomenon that will include news, trailers, celebrity appearances, and more. It’s essentially the Lollapalooza of Netflix news, and anyone hoping to stay ahead of the streamer’s biggest upcoming announcements will definitely want to tune in.

What is Tudum?

Tudum is a global mega-event – the first of its kind for Netflix. It begins Saturday and will feature over 145 celebrities, over 70 series and 28 films over the course of several hours. Expect exclusive clips and news for upcoming titles like strange things, the Sandman, tiger king, cobra moss, witcher, red notice Starring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and more.

Tudum will be available in 29 languages.

What time is Tudum?

The event begins at 9 a.m. PT (or 12 p.m. ET for our East Coast readers). The main event will last three hours, but Netflix will host pre-shows for Korean and Indian films and series, as well as anime programming starting at 5 a.m. PT (or 8 a.m. ET).

Where can I watch Tudum?

Great question! Netflix is ​​available on its YouTube channels around the world, as well as on Facebook, Twitch and . But will also stream Tudum Twitter.

Is there a Tudem schedule?

There it is! For an hour-by-hour breakdown of which shows will be included in which time slots, please check out Netflix’s handy fan guide below.