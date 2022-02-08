How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events – Gadget Clock





The momentum following Jessie Diggins’ cross-country bronze-medal win Tuesday has heightened the hopes of Team USA, who has yet to clinch a gold medal at the 2022 Games.

As we lean into Day 5 of the Games, spirits are high after Monday night’s record-breaking performance by USA’s Nathan Chen in the men’s figure skating short program.

A few other highlights for Team USA include Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s win of silver in Super-G, Joey Mantia’s sixth place score in the men’s 1500m speed skating and of course Diggins’ ode to history, after becoming the first American to win a medal in cross-country skiing individual sprint.

Here are all of the big events to look out for as we shift from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning at the 2022 Winter Games:

Are there any Olympic medal events today?

There are seven medal events taking place today on Day 5, beginning with freestyle skiing men’s big air final, as well as women’s snowboard cross qualifying, which will both begin at 10 p.m. EST.

Next up is women’s alpine skiing slalom run two beginning at 12:45 a.m. EST, women’s snowboard cross finals starting at 1:30 a.m. EST and the men’s individual event (10 km) for Nordic combined at 6 a.m. EST.

Finally, we have the men’s and women’s short track (1500m, 1000m and 3000m) relays, which will begin at 6 a.m. EST and all doubles runs for luge taking place at 7:20 a.m. EST.

What’s the Olympic snowboarding schedule today?

The women’s halfpipe qualifying event will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST and the men’s halfpipe qualifying event will begin at 11:30 p.m. EST. For the women, USA’s Chloe Kim is one to look out for, as she is trying to defend her 2018 gold medal. And for the men, three-time gold medalist Shaun White, is the highest on our radar.

How to watch Olympic snowboarding today

Snowboarding fans can stream snowboarding events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

What’s the Olympic skiing schedule today?

The men’s individual normal hill for Nordic combined will take place at 2 a.m. EST. Germany’s Eric Frenzel is the defending gold medalist, so he is definitely the one to keep an eye on.

How to watch Olympic skiing today

Skiing fans can stream skiing events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.