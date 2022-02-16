How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events – Gadget Clock





Tuesday proved successful for Team USA as two Americans medaled in the men’s freeski slopestyle final, including Alex Hall and Nick Goepper. Hall, a first time medalist, clinched gold, while Goepper, now a three-time medalist, clinched silver.

And let’s not forget the women’s figure skating short program performances from earlier on Tuesday. Team USA’s Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell and Karen Chen all advanced to the top 25. They will be competing for podium positions in women’s free skating on Thursday.

Wednesday includes a number of medal events, beginning with the women’s gold medal hockey game, which will feature the U.S. vs. Canada.

Here are all of the big events to look out for as we shift from Wednesday night to Thursday morning at the 2022 Winter Games:

Are there any Olympic medal events today?

There are six medal events taking place today on Day 13, beginning with the women’s gold medal hockey game. The U.S. will battle their Canadian rivals for the fourth time in a row. Team USA seeks their second consecutive gold, after beating Canada 3-2 in a shootout during the 2018 Games. The game will air at 11:10 p.m. EST.

Next up is women’s combined slalom, which will begin at 1 a.m. EST, as well as the women’s ski cross finals, which will also begin at 1 a.m. EST. We also have women’s 1000m speed skating beginning at 3:30 a.m. EST.

Finally, the women’s free skate will take place at 5 a.m. EST and the men’s team 4×5 10km for Nordic combined will begin at 6 a.m. EST.

What’s the Olympic curling schedule today?

There will be a men’s round-robin session featuring the USA and Denmark at 8:05 p.m. EST.

All the pressure is on captain John Shuster, especially after Team USA’s loss to Italy 10-4 because of a late mistake from the skip. The U.S. is tied with ROC for fourth place in the round-robin, therefore Team USA must win their final game if they want to make it to the top four.

How to watch Olympic curling today

Curling fans can stream curling events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.