How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events – Gadget Clock

The end is near. Saturday marks the last day of competition for the 2022 Winter Olympics. 

Many countries have enjoyed athletic success in Beijing, including Norway with 35 medals as of Saturday morning — an Olympic record 15 of which are gold.

ROC, Canada and Team USA trail Norway in the overall medal count. Will the overall standings change much over the final 24 hours?

Here are all of the best Olympic events to look forward to as the schedule shifts to Day 16 — Saturday night and Sunday morning in the United States — at the 2022 Winter Games.

What Olympic events are happening today?

There are five medal events taking place today on Day 16, beginning with the women’s gold medal curling competition. Japan will battle Great Britain beginning at 8:05 p.m. EST.

The mixed team parallel slalom competition for alpine skiing was rescheduled from Friday to Saturday and will begin at 8 p.m. EST.

Next up is the four-man bobsled, heats three and four, which will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST, as well as the men’s gold medal hockey game, which will begin at 11:10 p.m. EST. Finland will face the ROC for the chance to clinch gold.

Finally, the women’s cross-country skiing 30km freestyle mass start event will begin at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday (originally scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 a.m. EST). 

How to watch the Exhibition Gala for Figure Skating

The figure skating Exhibition Gala skating showcase will take place at 11 p.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 19. 

Figure skating fans can stream figure skating events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

How to watch the closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20. Live coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EST on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. The Closing Ceremony will also air in primetime at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.

