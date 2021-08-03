How to Watch Simone Biles Live in the U.S.

The women’s balance beam competition is on the latest list of gymnastics competitions at the Tokyo Games. There are also two men’s competitions: the parallel bars and the horizontal bar. The women’s competition on balance beam begins at 5:50 p.m. local Tokyo time. The timing is odd for American viewers, but here are your options:

LIVE: The competition begins Tuesday at 4:50 a.m. EST and can be streamed live via the NBC Olympics site, Peacock or the NBC Sports app.

BAND DELAY: Many fans will prefer to broadcast a rerun or watch the delayed broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.