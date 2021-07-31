How to Watch Swimming and Caeleb Dressel’s Last Race in Tokyo

Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Saturday nights and overnight. All hours are oriental.

GOLF The American Xander Sc Chaudele is one to watch as the fourth round of men’s individual stroke play kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel. The event is also available to stream on GolfChannel.com and NBCOlympics.com.

BASEBALL Mexico and Israel face off in the knockout stage after each team has lost their previous match; both countries make their Olympic baseball debut in Tokyo. Fans can stream the action from Yokohama Stadium starting at 11 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com. (The US team, after beating defending champions South Korea, will face Japan next week in Round 1 of the knockout phase.)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL NBC has the round of 16, including teams from the United States, starting at 8 p.m.

TABLE TENNIS The round of 16 for the men’s and women’s teams will begin at 9 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com.