How to Watch Swimming and Caeleb Dressel’s Last Race in Tokyo
Here are some highlights from the coverage that aired in the United States on Saturday nights and overnight. All hours are oriental.
GOLF The American Xander Sc Chaudele is one to watch as the fourth round of men’s individual stroke play kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel. The event is also available to stream on GolfChannel.com and NBCOlympics.com.
BASEBALL Mexico and Israel face off in the knockout stage after each team has lost their previous match; both countries make their Olympic baseball debut in Tokyo. Fans can stream the action from Yokohama Stadium starting at 11 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com. (The US team, after beating defending champions South Korea, will face Japan next week in Round 1 of the knockout phase.)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL NBC has the round of 16, including teams from the United States, starting at 8 p.m.
TABLE TENNIS The round of 16 for the men’s and women’s teams will begin at 9 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com.
BMX Men’s and Women’s Freestyle Finals take off on CNBC, starting at 9:10 p.m.
SWIMMING Caeleb Dressel won her first Olympic gold medal in an individual race on Thursday, setting an Olympic record in the 100-meter freestyle. As the swim wraps up at the Tokyo Games, Dressel is aiming for another gold, this time in the men’s 50-meter freestyle final. The broadcast program also includes the women’s 50-meter freestyle and the men’s and women’s 4×100-meter medley relays. NBC has all the action from 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS The medal matches for the women’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s singles begin airing at 2 a.m. on the Olympic Channel.
