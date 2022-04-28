How to watch the April 2022 solar eclipse online



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is coming on Saturday 30th April ৷ Although the spectacular event will not be visible from North America, there is an option to view the event online

Where can a partial solar eclipse be seen?

It will be visible from the southeastern Pacific Ocean, Antarctica and some South American countries such as Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia and Peru.

Unfortunately, this partial solar eclipse will not be seen in North America or Europe. However, the next partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022 will be visible from Europe, Northeast Africa, the Middle East and West Asia, according to NASA.

Astronaut Charlie Duke is one of four living astronauts to walk on the moon

What is the difference between an eclipse and a partial eclipse?

According to the NASA website, “an eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the sun and the earth, casts a shadow on the earth, completely or partially blocking sunlight in some areas. During a partial eclipse, the moon and sun do not merge completely, so the moon completely covers the sun. It gives the sun a crescent shape, or a “bite” from the sun, depending on how much of the sun is covered by the moon. ‘

In this case, according to NASA, about 64% of the Sun’s disk will be largely removed.

The next total solar eclipse to cross the North American continent will be on April 8, 2024.

APOLLO 16 50 years later: Notable images show historical missions

Where the partial eclipse will be live-streamed

NASA plans to live-stream the event on their YouTube channel and on their website.

The India-based space YouTube channel Knowledge Poverty Live will start live-streaming when the eclipse begins.

Also, Timeanddate.com will have a live stream of the partial adoption next weekend.