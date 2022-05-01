Entertainment

How to watch The Girl from Plainville online from anywhere

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
How to watch The Girl from Plainville online from anywhere
Written by admin
How to watch The Girl from Plainville online from anywhere

How to watch The Girl from Plainville online from anywhere

The limited true crime series The Girl from Plainville tells the perturbing story of Conrad Roy III, a Massachusetts teenager who took his own life in 2014 and the part played in the case by his girlfriend, Michelle Carter. Starring The Great’s Elle Fanning in the lead role, the eight-episode drama airs weekly beginning March 29. Make sure you know how to watch The Girl from Plainville with a Hulu free trial.

How to watch The Girl from Plainville

Air dates: Tuesdays (Mar 29 – May 3)

Episodes: 8

Creators: Liz Hannah & Patrick Macmanus

Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Colton Ryan, Norbert Leo Butz

Streaming options: Hulu (US) | All4 (UK) | Stan (AUS) | W Network (CAN)

The Girl from Plainville takes its inspiration from a 2017 Esquire article by the same that explored the famous case. The show draws on the thousands of text messages, phone calls and emails exchanged between the two teenagers and focuses on teen struggles, mental health, and the development of their mostly virtual romantic relationship until its fatal conclusion with Conrad’s (Colton Ryan) suicide. The supporting cast includes Chloë Sevigny at Conrad’s mother, Lynn Roy.

The story opens with the Conrad’s suicide raising painful questions for his family and how they – and the local authorities – start to look for answers in his texts from a young woman, which seem to only create more questions still.

The show airs each week on Tuesdays with the first three episodes landing in week one. The transmission date for the fourth is April 4 with the finale on May 3. Read on to find out how to watch The Girl from Plainville online wherever you are.

READ Also  Karan Johar Unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram After Dostana 2 Recasting, Actor Still Follows Him

How to watch The Girl from Plainville in the US

Contents hide
1 How to watch The Girl from Plainville in the US
2 How to watch The Girl from Plainville online in the UK
3 How to watch The Girl from Plainville in Canada
4 How to watch The Girl from Plainville: stream online in Australia

uk flag

How to watch The Girl from Plainville online in the UK

jgvvohCEmS99W9XuRfJMSo

How to watch The Girl from Plainville in Canada

D39crXd3gob7KPsE3LAFUo

How to watch The Girl from Plainville: stream online in Australia

ebGZgkd4qVX7mUuvz3WNkH

#watch #Girl #Plainville #online

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment