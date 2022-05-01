How to watch The Girl from Plainville online from anywhere



The limited true crime series The Girl from Plainville tells the perturbing story of Conrad Roy III, a Massachusetts teenager who took his own life in 2014 and the part played in the case by his girlfriend, Michelle Carter. Starring The Great’s Elle Fanning in the lead role, the eight-episode drama airs weekly beginning March 29. Make sure you know how to watch The Girl from Plainville with a Hulu free trial.

How to watch The Girl from Plainville Air dates: Tuesdays (Mar 29 – May 3) Episodes: 8 Creators: Liz Hannah & Patrick Macmanus Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Colton Ryan, Norbert Leo Butz Streaming options: Hulu (US) | All4 (UK) | Stan (AUS) | W Network (CAN)

The Girl from Plainville takes its inspiration from a 2017 Esquire article by the same that explored the famous case. The show draws on the thousands of text messages, phone calls and emails exchanged between the two teenagers and focuses on teen struggles, mental health, and the development of their mostly virtual romantic relationship until its fatal conclusion with Conrad’s (Colton Ryan) suicide. The supporting cast includes Chloë Sevigny at Conrad’s mother, Lynn Roy.

The story opens with the Conrad’s suicide raising painful questions for his family and how they – and the local authorities – start to look for answers in his texts from a young woman, which seem to only create more questions still.

The show airs each week on Tuesdays with the first three episodes landing in week one. The transmission date for the fourth is April 4 with the finale on May 3. Read on to find out how to watch The Girl from Plainville online wherever you are.

How to watch The Girl from Plainville in the US

How to watch The Girl from Plainville online in the UK

How to watch The Girl from Plainville in Canada