How to Watch the Men’s Basketball Gold Medal Game

TOKYO – The men’s basketball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics comes to a close on Saturday with a gold medal game between the United States and France in the morning (Friday night in the United States) and a game for third place between Australia and Slovenia later in the day.

The Americans, who have won three consecutive gold medals in the event dating back to 2008, have abandoned their tournament opener against France, raising questions about the team’s preparation for the Games. It didn’t help that they had several shaky performances, including two losses, in a series of warm-up matches before heading to Tokyo.

But they have improved with every game since. The question is whether they have improved enough, in this short period of time, to secure the championship.

How to watch

The gold medal game will air on NBC Friday at 8:30 p.m. EST. The bronze medal game will air on USA Network at 7 a.m. Saturday.