How to Watch the Men’s Olympic Basketball Final in the U.S.

The United States and France play at the Saitama Super Arena at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Tokyo, 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time.

WATCH LIVE: The gold medal game airs on NBC Friday at 10:30 p.m. EST. The bronze medal game will air on USA Network at 7 a.m. Saturday.

REPLAY: In the US, you can stream the competition through the NBC Olympics site, its Peacock streaming service, or the NBC Sports app.