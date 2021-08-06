Sports

How to Watch the Men’s Olympic Basketball Final in the U.S.

How to Watch the Men's Olympic Basketball Final in the U.S.
The United States and France play at the Saitama Super Arena at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Tokyo, 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time.

WATCH LIVE: The gold medal game airs on NBC Friday at 10:30 p.m. EST. The bronze medal game will air on USA Network at 7 a.m. Saturday.

REPLAY: In the US, you can stream the competition through the NBC Olympics site, its Peacock streaming service, or the NBC Sports app.

