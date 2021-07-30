How to Watch the Mixed Relays in Swimming and Track at the Olympics

TOKYO – Saturday is a day for the new mixed events at the Olympics. The track will have a mixed 4×400 relay and swimming a mixed 4×100 freestyle relay. There will be a triathlon relay and team judo and trap shooting events.

The swim roster, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Japanese time and 9:30 p.m. Eastern time on Friday night, also features Katie Ledecky at the 800 free. She will face her nemesis, Australian Ariarne Titmus, but this time from a distance that clearly favors Ledecky. There is also another chance for gold for Caeleb Dressel, in the 100 butterfly.

On the track, gold medals will also be awarded in the men’s discus and women’s 100-meters at 9:50 p.m. Tokyo time and 8:50 a.m. Eastern time. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaican who won gold in 2008 and 2012 and bronze in 2016, will go for the No.3 gold.

Also on the menu for gold medals are women’s rugby sevens, men’s trampoline and windsurfing events.