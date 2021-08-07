How to Watch the Olympics: Women’s Basketball, Track and Field and More
Here are some highlights of the broadcast schedule in the United States on Saturday evenings and overnight. All times are eastern and subject to network changes.
ATHLETICS Reruns of a flurry of finals start airing at 8 p.m. on NBC. Events include the women’s high jump; the women’s 10,000 meters, with the Dutch Sifan Hassan who achieved an extraordinary feat; and the javelin throw gentlemen, which gave India its first gold medal in athletics.
FOOTBALL Brazil beat Spain in overtime to repeat their title as Olympic men’s football champions. Gold medal game reruns on CNBC at 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL The Serbian women’s volleyball team faces South Korea in the bronze medal match, which was broadcast live at 8 p.m. in the United States.
In the US team, players are between 24 and 34 years old and have a mix of experience. Only four of them have competed in the Olympics, while eight of them are new to the Summer Games. They will reach gold as the United States faces Brazil on Sunday; the game is broadcast live in the US at 12:30 a.m.
WATER POLO The US women’s team notched their third consecutive Olympic gold medal in a 14-5 loss to Spain. You can watch the action replay at 9:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS Live coverage of the women’s group all-around final is in the US at 10 p.m.
BASKETBALL Brittney Griner, Sue Bird and the rest of the US women’s team will make their 11th appearance in a gold medal match on Saturday night when they face Japan in the final. The game will be broadcast live at 10:30 p.m. on NBC.
BOXING CNBC will host a series of gold medal fights in a range of weight classes. Coverage begins at 1 a.m. and includes fights featuring two Americans: lightweight Keyshawn Davis and super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr.
#Watch #Olympics #Womens #Basketball #Track #Field
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.