How to Watch the Olympics: Women’s Basketball, Track and Field and More

Here are some highlights of the broadcast schedule in the United States on Saturday evenings and overnight. All times are eastern and subject to network changes.

ATHLETICS Reruns of a flurry of finals start airing at 8 p.m. on NBC. Events include the women’s high jump; the women’s 10,000 meters, with the Dutch Sifan Hassan who achieved an extraordinary feat; and the javelin throw gentlemen, which gave India its first gold medal in athletics.

FOOTBALL Brazil beat Spain in overtime to repeat their title as Olympic men’s football champions. Gold medal game reruns on CNBC at 8 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL The Serbian women’s volleyball team faces South Korea in the bronze medal match, which was broadcast live at 8 p.m. in the United States.