How to watch the Summer Game Fest’s ‘Kickoff Live’ event

How to watch the Summer Game Fest’s ‘Kickoff Stay’ event



Summer Game Fest 2021, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is getting began with new recreation bulletins two days forward of E3 2021 with its “Kickoff Stay” event. As well as to information, it’s maybe the solely event to characteristic each an look from Jeff Goldblum and a musical efficiency by Weezer. The listing of companions for the preview event contains 2K, Activision, Blizzard, Capcom, InnerSloth, Epic Video games, Sony PlayStation, Riot Video games, Sq. Enix, Ubisoft, Microsoft Xbox, and extra. Right here’s how to watch.

When does Summer Game Fest begin?

The kickoff present is occurring this Thursday, June tenth at 2PM ET / 11AM PT / 6PM GMT. And like final yr’s happenings, it’s all on-line, so you’ll be able to simply hang around at dwelling and watch all of the bulletins out of your PC, telephone, or TV.

Like final yr, there’ll seemingly be extra Summer Game Fest occasions all through the season.

The place can I stream Summer Game Fest?

This recreation event is being hosted on a number of platforms, providing you with loads of choices. It’s being livestreamed on YouTube (we’ve embedded the video above that’ll go stay later), in addition to Twitch, Twitter, and Fb.