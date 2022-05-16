How to watch The Time Traveler’s Wife online now: stream the new 2022 adaptation – cast, trailer

How to watch The Time Traveler’s Wife online now: stream the new 2022 adaptation – solid, trailer



Based mostly on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger, Steven Moffat (Physician Who, Sherlock) brings The Time Traveler’s Wife to the small display in the second adaptation of this sci-fi romance story. Starring Theo James and Rose Leslie as Henry and Clare, the The Time Traveler’s Wife TV present shall be obtainable on HBO Max for these in the US however listed below are the full particulars on how to watch The Time Traveler’s Wife online from anyplace beneath – with episode 1 streaming now.

Watch The Time Traveler’s Wife online Premiered: Sunday, Could 15 New episodes: each Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on HBO Forged: Theo James, Rose Leslie, Kate Siegel, Josh Stamberg, Desmin Borges, Brian Altemus, Everleigh McDonell Streaming choices: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) | Sky Go (UK) | Binge (AUS)

Henry DeTamble (James), a librarian dwelling and dealing in Chicago, suffers from a uncommon genetic dysfunction that causes him to journey again in time to vital locations and other people all through his life. When he meets Clare Abshire (Leslie) at the Newberry Library the place he works, he is assembly her for the first time, whereas Clare reveals she’s truly identified him most of her life.

On this spellbinding story, two-time Emmy Award winner Steven Moffat as soon as once more brings to life the modern-day traditional that has bought hundreds of thousands of copies round the world, stating: “What’s sensible and thrilling about the interplay of time journey and a love story right here is it makes the most typical phenomenon of a totally pleased marriage […] fascinating, thrilling, and stuffed with stress and tragedy, in addition to pleasure and happiness.”

Following in the footsteps of Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana in the 2009 film, viewers shall be in a position to get pleasure from the story spanning over six episodes on this HBO authentic. Learn how to watch The Time Traveler’s Wife online and stream the 2022 TV sequence the place you’re.

The Time Traveler’s Wife 2022 solid

Henry DeTamble: Theo James

Theo James Clare Abshire: Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie Gomez: Desmin Borges

Desmin Borges Charisse: Natasha Lopez

Natasha Lopez Anette DeTamble: Kate Siegel

Kate Siegel Richard DeTamble: Josh Stamberg

The Time Traveler’s Wife trailer

How to watch The Time Traveler’s Wife online in the US

How to watch The Time Traveller’s Wife online in the UK

How to watch The Time Traveler’s Wife online in Canada

How to watch The Time Traveler’s Wife: stream each episode online in Australia

How to watch The Time Traveler’s Wife film

For these after the 2009 Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana traditional, there are a variety of streaming choices round the world.

In the US, you will discover it proper alongside the TV sequence on HBO Max, whereas these north of the border in Canada can watch on both Crave or with their Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In Aus, you may watch The Time Traveler’s Wife through Binge or, very similar to Canada, by way of Amazon Prime Video as part of your Prime membership.

Sadly, these in the UK could have to purchase or hire with no present streaming house for the 2009 romantic sci-fi. It prices simply £3.49 to hire on Amazon, or £7.99 to purchase and watch as many occasions as you want.