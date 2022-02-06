How to Watch the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final on NBC, Peacock – Gadget Clock





Twelve snowboarders will compete for gold Sunday in the women’s slopestyle final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

American Jamie Anderson is the two-time defending gold medalist. A third title would complete an extraordinary three-peat, appending victories in Sochi and Pyeongchang.

Any podium spot would earn her a historic fourth career medal; she won her third in big air, a silver, at the 2018 Games.

When is the women’s snowboard slopestyle final?

The 2022 women’s snowboard slopestyle final will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

(Eastern Time, subject to change) Date/Time Event Network/Stream Sat, 2/5

8:30p 🏅 Women’s Slopestyle Final USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Who is Zoi Sadowski-Synott?

Jamie Anderson’s prominent challenger is back-to-back 2019 and 2021 world champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. In early January, Anderson bested the New Zealander at the Mammoth Grand Prix, stomping a cab 1080 on the final hit, but lost to the 20-year-old later that month at X Games.

Sadowski-Synnott topped Saturday’s qualifying with an 86.75 on her second run. Japan’s Kokomo Murase, 17, winner of this season’s Calgary Snow Rodeo slopestyle World Cup event, was next with an 81.45, followed by two-time Olympic medalist Enni Rukajarvi of Finland.

Who is competing in the women’s slopestyle final at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Joining Anderson and Sadowski-Synnott in the final 12 Saturday night are Japan’s Reira Iwabuchi, 2018 silver medalist Laurie Blouin of Canada, Austria’s Anna Gasser, 2021 world bronze medalist Tess Coady of Australia, Americans Julia Marino and Hailey Langland, Switzerland’s Ariane Burri and Annika Morgan of Germany.

Is Jamie Anderson the most decorated Olympic snowboarder of all time?

Subject to others’ results at the Games, any medal in slopestyle would at least temporarily grant Jamie Anderson the title of most decorated Olympic snowboarder of all time.

Additionally, a slopestyle victory would make her the first snowboarder to win three consecutive golds in a single event.

Where is Jamie Anderson from?

Anderson, 31, grew up with seven siblings, spending most days on the mountains of Lake Tahoe, and is known for her free-spirited attitude and fierce competitiveness.

She recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Tyler Nicholson, with whom she lives in Canada.

How can I watch the women’s snowboard slopestyle final?

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. You can see a full snowboarding streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.