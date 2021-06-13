How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda E3 conference



Group Xbox will take to the stage alongside Bethesda to showcase a 90-minute presentation of video games for E3 2021. It’ll final 90 minutes, and it’ll apparently showcase video games coming to Xbox this vacation season, video games that’ll quickly be coming to Xbox Recreation Move, plus another bulletins. Microsoft is looking the occasion its “largest second of 2021 up to now,” so Xbox followers shouldn’t miss this one.

Right here’s how one can watch it:

When does the Xbox and Bethesda sport showcase start?

It’ll begin at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on Sunday, June thirteenth.

How can I watch the Xbox occasion?

You may watch it at Xbox’s Twitch, YouTube, Fb, or Twitter pages. It’s out there in different methods round the world, too. Microsoft says it’ll be out there “concurrently on channels throughout the globe, together with Bilibili in China, Jeuxvideo in France, and VK in Russia, OTT platforms together with Samsung TV+, Xumo, PlutoTV and Vizio, and regional Xbox pages on Fb and elsewhere.”

The present will likely be broadcast in 1080p at 60 frames per second, however Microsoft says that movies in 4K decision at 60 frames per second will likely be uploaded to the Xbox YouTube channel following the stream.