How to Watch Tonight’s N.Y.C. Mayoral Debate

The third official debate amongst main Democratic candidates for mayor of New York Metropolis takes place Thursday night from 7 to 8 p.m.

Not like the 2 earlier debates, solely 4 of the main candidates are set to attend: Kathryn Garcia, Scott M. Stringer, Maya Wiley and Andrew Yang. One other front-runner, Eric Adams, additionally was invited, however mentioned he would attend a vigil for a 10-year-old who was fatally shot in Queens as an alternative.

The occasion is the final televised debate earlier than the beginning of early voting on Saturday forward of the June 22 major. The dynamics of the competition nonetheless seem largely fluid, and there was little knowledge to seize how a number of main latest developments are registering with voters.

Listed below are a number of the methods you possibly can watch and observe the talk: