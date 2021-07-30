How to Watch Tonight’s Olympic Swimming
Other gold medals are up for grabs today, in the men’s 100-meter butterfly (American Caelab Dressel is the favorite), in the women’s 200-meter backstroke (two Americans were the best qualified), in the women’s 800-meter freestyle. (Can Katie Ledecky of the United States claim another gold in the distance?) And the 4×100-meter mixed medley relay (first time for this even at the Olympics).
The Australians could also have a good evening, with Ariarne Titmus expected to challenge Ledecky in the 800-meter freestyle.
Coverage of the swim begins at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.
The times for the medal events are:
9:30 p.m. EST: Men’s 100-meter butterfly
9:37 p.m .: 200 meters backstroke women
9:46 p.m .: 800 meters freestyle women
10:43 p.m .: 4×100 mixed medley relay
NBC’s coverage can also be shown on NBCOlympics.com and its Peacock service.
