How to Watch Tonight’s Olympic Swimming

41 mins ago
How to Watch Tonight’s Olympic Swimming
Other gold medals are up for grabs today, in the men’s 100-meter butterfly (American Caelab Dressel is the favorite), in the women’s 200-meter backstroke (two Americans were the best qualified), in the women’s 800-meter freestyle. (Can Katie Ledecky of the United States claim another gold in the distance?) And the 4×100-meter mixed medley relay (first time for this even at the Olympics).

The Australians could also have a good evening, with Ariarne Titmus expected to challenge Ledecky in the 800-meter freestyle.

Coverage of the swim begins at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.

The times for the medal events are:

  • 9:30 p.m. EST: Men’s 100-meter butterfly

  • 9:37 p.m .: 200 meters backstroke women

  • 9:46 p.m .: 800 meters freestyle women

  • 10:43 p.m .: 4×100 mixed medley relay

NBC’s coverage can also be shown on NBCOlympics.com and its Peacock service.

