How to Watch Tonight’s Tony Awards: Timings, Channels and Streaming

It’s been a long, long time since Broadway last hosted a Tony Awards ceremony.

Tonight, after a 27-month hiatus, the show honoring Broadway’s best plays and musicals is back.

There will be lots of awards – 25 competitive categories throughout this year – and a lot of speeches.

But the emphasis of the evening is a little different: to remind viewers that Broadway has reopened after a devastatingly long pandemic shutdown, and hope that the show’s performances of tunes and emotions will persuade viewers to return.

This year’s Tony Awards are taking place live and in-person at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern and ending at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Most of the awards will be announced during the first two hours in a ceremony hosted by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald. That segment will be watchable only on the streaming service Paramount+.