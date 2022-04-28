How to watch We Own This City online today – crime drama from The Wire creator



Having redefined the TV cop show, David Simon is back in Baltimore with new crime drama We Own This City which starts today. Simon reunites with fellow producer George Pelecanos for this all new series on HBO Max which is once again set on the gritty streets of Maryland’s biggest town. Read on as we give you the lowdown on where to watch We Own This City online.

Watch We Own This City online Premiere date: Monday, April 25 New episodes: dropping every Monday until May 20 Cast: Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, Rob Brown, McKinley Belcher III, Josh Charles, Dagmara Dominczyk Streaming Options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) | Binge (AU)

The six-episode series is based on the book A True Story Of Crime, Cops And Corruption by the Pulitzer Prize–nominated investigative journalist Justin Fenton.

According to its synopsis, the show “chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.”

It stares The Walking Dead and Daredevil’s Jon Bernthal as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the central figure in the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt task force, who goes up against civil rights attorney Nicole Steele (Wunmi Mosaku). Make sure you know exactly where to watch We Own This City online with our guide below.

How to watch We Own This City on HBO Max in the US

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That’s a bargain price, considering you’ll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including, Euphoria, And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you’re a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch We Own This City online for free in Canada

How to watch We Own This City online in the UK

How to watch We Own This City online for FREE in Australia

