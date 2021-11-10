How to work if you have forgotten UAN password? Learn here step by step method

One can operate the EPF portal online and can easily check their PF balance, application status etc. through UAN number. In such a situation, if you forget the UAN or its password, then there can be a problem for you.

But there is no need to worry as here we will give information on what to do if you forget your UAN password.

There is no change in the UAN of the employees on change of job. In case of forgetting the UAN password, the employee can change it. The Employees’ Provident Fund Portal gives the option of reset, by clicking on which the employees can change the password of the account. Let’s know this method.

What to do if you have forgotten your UAN password?

Visit the official website of EPFO ​​or you can click on the link- https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Under this portal, click on the option “Forgot Password” appearing on the member interface.

After that you enter your UAN number with captcha.

The system will send OTP to your registered mobile number and you can reset the password.

If you have forgotten the password and your registered mobile number with UAN has also changed, then here are the steps you can do to make changes.